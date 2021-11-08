The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PSCI, PSCD, PSCM, XTN and PSCT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF PSCI, Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF PSCD, Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF PSCM, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN and Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF PSCT.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Small-Cap Sector ETFs to Track on Earnings Strength

Small-cap stocks staged a great performance to start November. The cohort (up about 1.4%) has underperformed its bigger peers like the S&P 500 (up 10.1%) and the Nasdaq (up about 11%) in the past six-month period. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 rose to close at an all-time high on Nov 2.

Still, it’s earnings time. Investors must be interested in knowing how the earnings picture is evolving for the segment. That would give investors a clear idea in assessing the future performance of an otherwise still-undervalued small-cap segment.

Q3 Performance: S&P 600 Versus 500

Third-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to be up 30.3% year over year on 14.1% higher revenues. This increment in earnings will follow a 95% increase in Q2 and a 50.1% uptick in Q1. Revenue growth in Q2 and Q1 was 25.3% and 10.4%, respectively.

Looking at Q3 as a whole for the small-cap index, total earnings are expected to be up 44.4% from the same period last year on 16.1% higher revenues. The growth in earnings will follow a 280% expansion in Q2 and a 339.8% uptick in Q1, per the Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Oct 20, 2021. Revenue growth in the past two quarters was 34.4% and 7.8%, respectively.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few small-cap sector ETFs that are promising a better earnings and revenue growth rate in the ongoing reporting season.

Sector ETFs in Focus

Industrial Products — Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

This sector of the S&P 600 Index is likely to record 32.4% earnings growth in Q3 on 18.2% higher revenues. The fund has gained 5.8% this year.

Consumer Discretionary & Retail — Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

The consumer discretionary sector is likely to end the third quarter with a 16.8% increase in earnings and 25.6% revenue gains. The retail sector is likely to see earnings growth of 66.9% on 13.3% revenue growth. The fund PSCC has gained 3.9% in the past three months.

Basic Materials — Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Earnings are likely to be up 177% year over year on 17.8% higher revenues. The fund has advanced 3.9% in the past three months.

Transportation — SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Earnings are likely to be 1255.1% higher while revenues may see a 35.1% uptick. The fund XTN has gained 2.5% in the past three months. Though not fully exposed to the small-cap stocks, the underlying S&P Transportation Select Industry Index of the fund XTN represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Technology — Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The sector is likely to close out the third quarter with a 47.6% increase in earnings and 10.8% revenue gains. The fund PSCT has added 4.5% in the past three months.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.