The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Procter & Gamble, Thermo Fisher, PayPal, NextEra Energy and Enterprise Products

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include:Procter & Gamble PG, Thermo Fisher TMO, PayPal PYPL, NextEra Energy NEE and Enterprise Products EPD.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, Thermo Fisher and PayPal

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Procter & Gamble, Thermo Fisher and PayPal. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry year to date (+30.9% vs. +20.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Strong organic sales growth, backed by higher shipment volume and favorable price/mix, boosted the company’s top line.

The company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year, is driving the stock momentum. Again, ongoing cost-saving and productivity efforts cushioned margins and in turn the bottom line.

Impressive performance prompted management to provide an upbeat view for fiscal 2020. The company now projects all-in sales growth of 3-5% and core EPS growth of 5-10%. On the flip side, currency fluctuation remains concerning. Nevertheless, adverse impacts of the same are likely to be offset by slight gain from acquisitions and divestitures.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained 7.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s rise of 7.2%. The Zacks analyst is looking forward to the company’s recent purchases of Brammer Bio in the field of Gene and Cell Therapy and an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline.

Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected numbers. Barring industrial and applied, the company saw strength in all three end markets too. Further, the company registered solid international performance with strong growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided the company’s performance.

On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s operating segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose threat.

PayPal's shares have lost 6.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry's fall of 4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is driven by growth in total payments volume owing to Venmo and One Touch.

Also, increasing net new active accounts and strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform are positives. Additionally, growing momentum of the company’s core peer to peer and merchant services remains positive.

However, declining eBay volume remains a headwind for the company’s total payment volume. Sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony are risks to PayPal's top-line growth. Also, increasing competition from Square remains a major concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy and Enterprise Products.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.