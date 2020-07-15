The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Procter & Gamble, Mastercard, Intel, salesforce.com and BP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Procter & Gamble PG, Mastercard MA, Intel INTC, salesforce.com CRM and BP p.l.c. BP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, Mastercard, Intel and Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Procter & Gamble, Mastercard and Intel. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+7.4% vs. +1.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that currency fluctuations remain a concern for the company. Due to stronger headwind from foreign exchange rates, the company lowered its all-in sales view for fiscal 2020.

The company’s solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings mark the continuation of its positive surprise trend. Further, earnings and sales improved year over year in the reported quarter on gains from significant sales increase, related fixed cost leverage and ongoing productivity efforts.

Top line gained from organic sales growth, driven by rise in organic shipment volume and better pricing. Total productivity cost savings aided core currency-neutral gross and operating margin by 130 bps and 240 bps, respectively. Further, it delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 113% in the fiscal third quarter.

Shares of Mastercard have lost -7.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s fall of -9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from shifts in payments from physical to digital.

Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry. The company has announced second-quarter 2020 operating metrics regarding switched volumes, switched transactions and cross-border payments, which reflected stabilization in business volumes. Mastercard is also witnessing buoyant demand for its Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions.

Its solid capital position enables investment in business. However, escalating costs might put pressure on the company’s margins. It also cancelled its annual 2020 outlook for net revenue and operating expense growth due to coronavirus-induced business loss. Share buyback delays and low profitability are other woes.

Intel’s shares have lost -0.5% over the past three months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s rise of +18.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is benefiting from momentum across both PC-centric and Data-centric domains.

Robust mix of high-performance second-generation Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers are expected to drive near-term growth. Moreover, the company is making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups.

Additionally, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU. Notably, Intel has not provided 2020 guidance citing coronavirus crisis-induced business uncertainty. Additionally, stiff competition from AMD, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak remain major concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include salesforce.com and BP p.l.c.

