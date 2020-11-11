The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Plantronics, Santander Consumer USA, Old Republic International Corp, Industrias Bachoco and Mohawk Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 11, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Plantronics, Inc. PLT, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. SC, Old Republic International Corporation ORI, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. IBA and Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top-Rated Value Stocks to Buy Today

The markets may have been on a tear this past week with the elections and the vaccine announcement. But that doesn’t mean we can’t find solid value picks.

By solid value picks I mean Zacks #1 ranked stocks that are seeing upward revision in estimates, but remain relatively undervalued. It could be that they’ve simply escaped investor attention or that they’ve been oversold and now display an attractive risk/reward profile. Some also pay a dividend, which is an added bonus.

It’s also worth noting that while some stocks have become grossly overvalued as a part of the relief rally as third quarter results continued to demonstrate that companies were rebounding strongly from the pandemic, there are a host of others that look like opportunities.

There’s really no reason not to continue buying stocks that don’t reflect their earnings power and potential, especially considering that we’re very close to a vaccine. When that becomes more broadly available next year, there’s bound to be further optimism in the market that will continue to drive prices.

So here are some stocks from a variety of industries that should do well over the next few quarters-

Plantronics

Plantronics is a leading provider of audio communications technology for businesses and consumers. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange.

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score B

Industry Communication – Components (top 21%)

The company’s fiscal year ends in March. So we have estimates for fiscal 2021 and 2022 ending in March. Accordingly, the 2021 estimate has jumped $1.23 (69.5%) from 30 days ago. The 2022 estimate has jumped 37 cents (15.5%) during the same time period.

The company isn’t currently paying a dividend.

On the basis of price to forward sales (P/S), the stock trades at a multiple of 0.53X, which is between its median value of 0.39X and annual high of 0.76X. Any number below 1 is attractive in terms of valuation. In this case, it is also well below the high point achieved this year, so there is scope for further upside.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Santander offers vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products.

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score A

Industry Financial - Consumer Loans (top 34%)

Santander’s year ends in December. The revision in its 2020 estimates is nothing but dramatic. It has gone from a mere 29 cents to $1.87, an increase of 544.8% from what it was 30 days ago. The 2021 estimate jumped 84 cents (58.7%).

Its dividend yields 4.17%.

The stock is trading at 0.85X P/S, which is closer to the median value of 0.77X than the annual high of 1.08X. So there’s scope for further upside.

Old Republic International Corp.

Old Republic is an insurance holding company with subsidiaries that actively market, underwrite and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance areas.

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score A

Industry Insurance - Multi line (top 43%)

The company’s 2020 and 2021 estimates are up 20 cents (11.8%) and 10 cents (6.5%), respectively.

Its dividend yields 4.92%.

The stock trades at 0.80X P/S, which is below the median value of 0.83X, indicating potential for further upside.

Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco is Mexico’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the top ten producers in the world. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed.

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score A

Industry Food - Meat Products (top 48%)

The company’s 2020 and 2021 estimates are up 68 cents (24.1%) and 67 cents (26.3%), respectively.

Its dividend yields 1.82%.

The stock trades at 0.63X P/S, which is at the median value of 0.63X over the past year, indicating potential for further upside.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products like carpets, rugs, ceramic tiles, laminates, as well as wood, stone and vinyl flooring that beautify residential and commercial space. It has operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the U.S.

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score B

Industry Textile - Home Furnishing (top 21%)

The company’s 2020 and 2021 estimates are up $1.85 (29.4%) and $1.47 (17.0%), respectively.

The company doesn’t pay a dividend.

The stock trades at a multiple of 0.93X, which is between its median value of 0.80X and annual high of 1.08X, indicating upside potential.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.