The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer, Trane Technologies, United Parcel Service, FedEx and Moderna

5 Stocks to Win Big as Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Begins

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate in collaboration with German drug manufacturer BioNTech received approval for emergency usage by the U.S. regulatory authority last week, with President Trump claiming the rollout to begin “in less than 24 hours.” Recently, the first coronavirus vaccination has taken place in the United States.

Needless to say, that the United States has been impacted the most by the coronavirus outbreak with the number of deaths increasing sharply since November. Coronavirus-associated hospitalization rate also continues to grow bit by bit. Naturally, the rollout has given a huge sense of relief to Americans, while the U.S. government now prepares to distribute the vaccine across the length and breadth of the nation.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate, by the way, used messenger RNA (mRNA) technology and has been found to be 95% effective in preventing the deadly virus. In the meantime, FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn said that “the FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world.”

Notably, almost 3 million dozes of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate are expected to be distributed in the beginning across the United States as part of the government’s coronavirus development programme. The programme, in reality, aims to distribute the vaccine to nearly 100 million people by April.

It’s worth pointing out that the vaccine has already rolled out in the U.K., and Canada recently started its inoculation programme. Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Mexico have approved the vaccine for emergency usage.

While the process to distribute the much-needed vaccine across the world has begun, it does create a lot of investment opportunities as well. Let us, thus, take a look at the companies that stand to gain from the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Of course, Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, unlike other vaccines, needs to be stored at a minus 94-degree Fahrenheit along with dry ice, in a sealed box. Thus, in order to distribute the vaccine, provision for such super cool storage is of utmost necessity, and no doubt, demand for cold storage providers is now skyrocketing.

Industry leader in providing cold storage, Trane Technologies, is now in the limelight. The company not only provides climate control solutions for buildings and homes but also provides the same for transportation. Its cold storages are designed for road as well as water transport. The company is also making provisions for air travel.

The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and its expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 17.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has risen 9.4% over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

But it’s just not about storing the vaccine in a cold space, it’s also about distributing them. It’s absolutely clear that there is a surge in demand for such a vaccine and in order to distribute the vaccine, United Parcel Service and FedEx are playing a pivotal role in meeting the humongous demand.

Both the companies have assured to safely transport the vaccine from Pfizer’s storage sites. They are, anyhow, known for providing top-notch health-care logistics services. They already have the required systems to transport fragile medical products, including cold storages or freezers. Lest we forget, United Parcel and FedEx had begun distributing inoculation supplies like needles and protective gears to hospitals amid the pandemic.

United Parcel, in particular, has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has climbed 6.5% over the past 60 days. It’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 8.6%. Similarly, FedEx’s projected earnings growth rate for the next year is 11.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has also risen 2.3% over the past 60 days. FedEx presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

It's also true that Pfizer, in itself, stands to gain as it breezes past its competitors in the coronavirus vaccine race. Worldwide demand for its vaccine should boost revenues, leading to greater profits. The stock, as of now, has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 14.1% in the past 60 days. The company’s projected earnings growth rate for the next year is a solid 12.5%.

Interestingly, Pfizer’s rival, Moderna, has used the same mRNA technology to come up with an equally effective vaccine candidate and is now awaiting regulatory approval. Thus, Moderna is a key stock to watch as it is about to gain significantly if its vaccine candidate gets a green signal.

Presently, Moderna has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up more than 100% over the past 60 days. Its expected earnings growth rate for the next quarter is 42.9%.

Notably, shares of Trane Technologies, United Parcel, FedEx, Pfizer and Moderna have already gained 12.9%, 4.3%, 14.1%, 6.6% and 125.3%, respectively, in the past three-month period.

