The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer, Netflix, Dominion, Costco and Charles Schwab

Top Research Reports for Pfizer, Netflix and Dominion Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer, Netflix and Dominion Energy. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Pfizer’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry year to date (-13.6% vs. +4.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo, the Array acquisition and the pending merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan, if successful, will make Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines.

The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica LOE cliff will go away. Pfizer expects continued strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Xeljanz and Eliquis to drive sales in the future quarters. Pfizer is also strengthening its pipeline and hopes to launch new innovative medicines in the next five years, which can drive long-term growth.

Shares of Netflix have gained 7% in the past three months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s rise of 7.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that upcoming streaming services from Disney, Apple, Comcast and AT&T pose a significant threat to Netflix’s streaming dominance.

Netflix’s third-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate faltered primarily due to a price hike in the United States, which, however aided ARPU growth on a year-over-year basis. Management now expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in 2019 due to higher churn rate and increased competition.

Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle-offerings through partnerships with Telefonica, KDDI, AT&T, Comcast, DISH, Verizon, Charter, Altice, T-Mobile and Sky bode well for the streaming platform.

Dominion Energy’s shares have gained 6.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Electric Power industry's rise of 4.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies.

The company’s third-quarter earnings were better than expected and improved from the year-ago figure. The improvement was due to strong contribution from its business units. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, natural gas facilities and midstream assets is a major positive. Contribution from the new Southeast Energy segment is also contributing to its performance.

However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale and Charles Schwab.

