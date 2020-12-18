The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PayPal, Shopify, BP p.l.c., Gilead Sciences and Southern Co

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for PayPal, Shopify and BP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal, Shopify and BP p.l.c. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

PayPal shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry in the year to date period (+118.5% vs. +107.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts. Additionally, growing momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind.

Also, benefits from Honey buyout are positives. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.

Shares of Shopify have gained +198.2% over the past year against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s gain of +32.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Shopify is well poised to gain from the e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines.

Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environments hold promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead.

Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platforms amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.

BP’s shares have lost -7.5% over the past six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s rise of +1.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that weak refining marker margin & declining refinery throughput since the coronavirus pandemic has dented fuel demand have been affecting downstream business.

Meanwhile, BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, BP has placed several key upstream projects online. All the key projects BP has been delivering over the years backed the company to post record production levels.

The company also plans to boost capital spending on renewable power business as most oil companies in Europe have decided to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, and focusing on clean energy. However, the company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure as compared with its peers.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Gilead Sciences and Southern.

