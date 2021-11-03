The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PayPal, Merck, Caterpillar, Cisco Systems and TJX Companies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 3, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for PayPal, Merck and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal, Merck, and Caterpillar. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of PayPal have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry over the past year (+28.6% vs. +10.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal’s two-sided platform, safety and simplicity of transactions, opportunities in the fast-growing mobile space and strategic partnerships are some of the major tailwinds.

Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across platforms have been supporting total active accounts growth. Solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is another tailwind. Intensifying competition in the digital payment market and foreign exchange headwinds, however, have been the major concerns for the company.

(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>> )

Merck shares have gained 25.1% in the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +12.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that company has been benefiting from strong performances of drugs like Keytruda Lynparza.

Keytruda sales have been gaining from the continued uptake in lung cancer treatment as well as increased usage in other cancer indications. Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. Sales of Merck’s physician-administered drugs and vaccines are recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Generic competition and rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise are likely to continue stressing the margins though.

(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>> )

Shares of Caterpillar have gained +14.6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Construction and Mining industry’s gain of +16%. The Zacks analyst believes that Caterpillar is likely to gain from improving demand in most of its end markets and cost control efforts.

Strength in residential as well as non-residential construction in the United States, and rising demand in other parts of the world have been driving growth for the Construction Industries segment. Robust mining demand and higher commodity prices is likely to aid the Resource Industries segment.

(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems and TJX Companies.

