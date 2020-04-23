The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PayPal, Fidelity National Information Services, Global Payments, Square and Intuit

For Immediate Release

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains and hampered economic growth. And in order to curb its impact on the economy, the government has implemented a stay-at-home order. This has facilitated fintech firms, as digital payments are taking precedence over cash purchases amid the lockdown.

Moreover, an emerging trend in financial services has been observed with banking, investing and payment applications gaining popularity.

Factors Propelling Fintech

Per a research by deVere Group, coronavirus drove a massive 72% rise in the use of fintech application in Europe as of Mar 30. In fact, the rise has been constant throughout the globe, even if the figures are not same.

From mortgage applications to electronic payments, fintech has been helping people do things remotely. With cities and businesses under lockdown, the industry has made its importance felt even more.

There has been a significant rise in digital payments as people purchase essential goods and other services online or made contactless payments in person to receive deliveries. Avoiding cash transactions plays a role in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for the first time in history, specified that “any fintech lender will be authorized to make these loans.” This helped lending applications to trend up even more. Banks can now allow short-term loans through their digital platform and customers get the money in just a few clicks.

Another factor that has boosted the fintech space is the inaccessibility to bricks-and-mortar bank branches. Several regions specifically those marked red zone have been forced to keep bank branches closed, compelling customers to use the application.

Fintech companies also assist in digital stock trading. And thanks to the coronavirus-induced market volatility, more people are keeping an eye on stocks. Thus, mobile fintech's continued growth is certainly assured.

Investors might claim that these factors have temporarily boosted the fintech space and once coronavirus dissipates, its demand may subside. But several researchers and analyst believe that as the economy steadies itself or bounces back, the fintechs that make banking more efficient will also keep growing as it makes banking and other financial services easier for customers.

Per the IndustryArc’s market analyst report, demand for FinTech services is estimated to witness an astonishing CAGR of 25% to 30% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

5 Stocks in Focus

Given the sharp increase in the use of fintech amid the global health crisis and economic downturn we have shortlisted five stocks that are poised to grow. The stocks carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.7% compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 2.8%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 1.1% against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s projected earnings decline of 5.3%.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 1.5% against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s projected earnings decline of 5.3%.

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 18.2% compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 4.4%.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.3% against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 1.9%.

