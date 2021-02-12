The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Oracle, Medtronic, Advanced Micro Devices, Intercontinental Exchange and First Republic Bank

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corporation ORCL, Medtronic plc MDT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE and First Republic Bank FRC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Medtronic and AMD

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle, Medtronic and Advanced Micro Devices. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Oracle shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry over the past year (+13.1% vs. +28.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is well-positioned to benefit from momentum seen in cloud business on the back of solid adoption of data cloud solutions, ERP and Autonomous Database offerings.

Furthermore, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, aided revenue growth. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is anticipated to drive the top line.

However, rise in spend on product enhancements amid intensifying competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

Shares of Medtronic have gained +16% in the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry's gain of +17.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups of the company have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across groups and regions.

Barring Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal as well as Specialty Therapies, there were declining performances in the rest of the business. Escalating costs and expenses put pressure on its margins. Unfavorable currency movement once again deterred growth in the quarter.

However, the company reported sequential improvement in all of its businesses and geographies leading to faster-than-expected recovery. Medtronic is currently in the process of implementing its new operating model. The company is focusing on the geographical diversification of its businesses, apart from product innovation.

AMD shares have gained +12.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's rise of +28.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is witnessing robust uptake of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, courtesy of increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain.

Further, the Xilinx acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. The company also provided encouraging revenue guidance for 2021, on the back of growth across the board.

Nevertheless, increasing investments on product development amid intense competition from NVIDIA and Intel are likely to dent margins at least in the near term.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intercontinental Exchange and First Republic Bank.

