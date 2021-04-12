The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Oracle, Eli Lilly and BP

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Eli Lilly and BP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and BP p.l.c. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Oracle have gained +22.4% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s gain of +9.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings. Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well.

Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8x8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

Shares of Eli Lilly have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year-to-date period (+8.1% vs. -0.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that provide boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for bamlanivimab (monotherapy and combo) for COVID-19 in 2020. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.

However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.

Shares of BP have increased +20.5% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated – International industry’s gain of +19.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, BP has placed several key upstream projects online.

All the key projects BP has been delivering over the years backed the company to post record production levels. The company also plans to boost capital spending on renewable power business as most oil companies in Europe have decided to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, and focusing on clean energy.

However, the company’s significant reliance on debt capital is a concern. Hence, the firm can’t rely on its balance sheet unlike peers to combat the pandemic-induced uncertainty. Lower refinery throughput is still affecting the firm’s bottom-line.

