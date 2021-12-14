The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Oracle, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Broadcom and Zebra Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corporation ORCL, The Coca-Cola Company KO, McDonald's Corporation MCD, Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Oracle, Coca-Cola and McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle, Coca-Cola and McDonald's. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+68.9% vs. +48.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle’s performance is benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings.

Healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well for the long haul. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is also anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle’s share buybacks and dividend policy is noteworthy.

However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward cloud platforms, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain from established players like Amazon and Microsoft, is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Coca-Cola shares have gained +5.7% over the past year against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +4.9%. Coca-Cola also boasts a robust earnings surprise trend that continued in third-quarter 2021. This marked the eighth straight quarter of earnings beat and third consecutive sales beat.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from its strategic transformation and ongoing recovery around the world. Revenues gained from revival across markets, where the pandemic-led disruptions are subsiding. The company is poised to gain from accelerating investments to build strong digital capabilities.

However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry year to date as it continues to witness pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs. Higher marketing spends also remain concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)

Shares of McDonald's have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months period (+11.8% vs. +2.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust drive-thru presence, and its investments in delivery and digitization over the past few years, have aided the company in countering the pandemic. Robust digitalization will help the company drive long-term growth and capture market share.

McDonald’s launched its first-ever loyalty program in the United States. It has been making every effort to drive growth in international markets. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Comps in China were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

(You can read the full research report on McDonald’s here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom and Zebra Technologies.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.