The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Salesforce, AstraZeneca, JPMorgan and Chevron

Chicago, IL – October 21, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, salesforce.com, inc. CRM, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Chevron Corporation CVX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, salesforce and AstraZeneca

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA, salesforce.com and AstraZeneca. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

NVIDIA shares have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry in the year to date period (+132% vs. +35.8%) on the back of a demand boost from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive the user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

Shares of salesforce have gained +77.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +47.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products.

Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR.

However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

AstraZeneca’s shares have gained +5.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit.

Nonetheless, AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi, should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong with an abundance of catalysts lined up including data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.

AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q3 earnings release.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include JPMorgan Chase and Chevron.

