The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Procter & Gamble, Sony, Uber and China Petroleum & Chemical

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Procter & Gamble and Sony

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Sony Group. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have gained +62.8% in the past one-year period against the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry's gain of +34.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company's Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive the user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry in the last one-year period (+18.8% vs. +4.9%). The Zacks analyst noted that the company's revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Additionally, earnings were aided by robust top-line growth and improved margins.

In fact, productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments along with robust pricing and mix boosted sales. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 106% in the fiscal third quarter. Notably, the company raised its free cash flow productivity target to more than 100% for fiscal 2021.

However, SG&A deleverage partly hurt margins in the reported quarter. Also, currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results to some extent.

Shares of Sony have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry in the last six-month period (+6.7% vs. +6.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from a substantial increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments. Sony expanded its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings, adding new video streaming capabilities and content creation tools. It also unveiled the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in artificial intelligence robotics.

However, the Pictures unit is witnessing a decline in theatrical revenues resulting from theater closures due to the pandemic. Escalating cost of goods sold is a persistent concern. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates pose a headwind as it has a strong international presence with the majority of revenues coming from emerging markets.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies and China Petroleum & Chemical.

