The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Novartis, QUALCOMM, Accenture, MetLife and Electronic Arts

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 21, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Novartis AG NVS, QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM, Accenture plc ACN, MetLife, Inc. MET and Electronic Arts Inc. EA.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Novartis, Qualcomm and Accenture

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novartis, QUALCOMM and Accenture. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Novartis shares have underperformed the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+1.4% vs. +6%). The Zacks analyst believes that new launches like Piqray, Mayzent and Beovu should boost sales. The biosimilars portfolio also gains traction with new approvals and should drive growth.

However, Sandoz’s generics business has been soft. Moreover, pipeline setbacks and generic competition for key drugs weigh on the performance. Meanwhile, Novartis’ performance in 2020 was pretty ho-hum as sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, dermatology, ophthalmology and Sandoz retail businesses were affected. On a positive note, cardiovascular Entresto maintained momentum on increased patient share across markets, although arthritis drug Cosentyx’s sales were soft. Contributions from Kisqali and gene therapy, Zolgensma, have boosted the performance.

(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>> )

Shares of QUALCOMM have gained +80.1% in the last six months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +41.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity.

It resolved a dispute with Huawei and inked a new long-term patent license agreement, which augurs well for long-term revenues. Qualcomm launched low-priced 5G chips for the masses for a seamless transition to 5G while delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity.

However, lower handset shipments due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain a near-term headwind. Qualcomm is expected to face softness in demand from China. Over the past years, the company’s margins have declined due to high operating and research and development expenses. Competition from low-cost chip manufacturers like MediaTek is another concern.

(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>> )

Accenture shares have gained +10.5% over the past three months against the Zacks Consulting industry’s rise of +13%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses.

It has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases as well as pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential.

However, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continue to remain a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Accenture here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include MetLife and Electronic Arts.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



MetLife, Inc. (MET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.