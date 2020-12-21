The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Norbord, B&G Foods, Janus Henderson, China Yuchai International and Triton

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 21, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Norbord Inc. OSB, B&G Foods Inc. BGS, Janus Henderson Group plc JHG, China Yuchai International Ltd. CYD and Triton International Ltd. TRTN.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Beat the Market in 2020

The ultra-low rates have sent investors chasing after high-yield dividend stocks this year. This is especially true as the 10-year Treasury yields were at historically lower levels of below 1% for most of the year and will remain under pressure given the inflow of cheap money into the economy.

The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates near zero and will continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month until "substantial further progress" has been made toward reaching maximum employment and healthy inflation.

Additionally, the coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on the economy, driving the appeal for dividend-paying stocks. Though the pandemic is seemingly nearing its end with the arrival of the vaccine, the surging number of new cases is still weighing on investors’ sentiment. Concerns over the availability of safe vaccines to all Americans soon added to the woes.

In such a scenario, high-yield dividend securities are the major sources of consistent income for investors, creating wealth. These stocks often play a defensive role in a portfolio and can reduce volatility in turbulent times or uncertain markets. The companies that pay high dividends generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty and provide downside protection by offering outsized payouts or sizable yields on a regular basis.

Below, we have highlighted five stocks that have beaten the stock market this year. These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), a dividend yield of greater than 4%, a market cap of more than $100 million and year-to-date returns of more than 15%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Norbord – Up 65.8%

It is a producer of wood-based panels and operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord has a market capitalization of $3.6 billion and a Zacks Rank #2. It yields 4.18% annually.

B&G Foods – Up 63.8%

This company manufactures, sells and distributes high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods has a Zacks Rank #2 and a market capitalization of $1.9 billion. It has a dividend yield of 6.47%

Janus Henderson Group – Up 32.9%

With a market cap of $5.9 billion, this investment management company provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and 4.43% in annual dividend yield.

China Yuchai International – Up 28.9%

This company manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and a market capitalization of $701.9 million. The stock has an annual dividend yield of 4.95%.

Triton International – Up 20.8%

This company is engaged in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and a market capitalization of $3.3 billion. Triton International yields 4.70% in annual dividends.

