The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NIKE, Broadcom, Amgen, BlackRock and Estee Lauder

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 17, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NIKE, Inc. NKE, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Amgen Inc. AMGN, BlackRock, Inc. BLK and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Nike, Broadcom and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Nike, Broadcom and Amgen. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Nike shares have been standout performers, up +107.1% over the past year, as the company benefited from a strong digital push that capitalized on the strength of its brands and investments made over the past several years to improve digital consumer experiences.

Moreover, it started the holiday season on a strong note with record online sales during the Black Friday week. Management expects sequential growth during the fiscal third quarter. However, it is witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and NIKE-owned stores.

Higher restructuring costs and continued investments in digital capabilities also acted as headwinds. SG&A expenses are envisioned to grow in low-single digit in fiscal 2021.

(You can read the full research report on NIKE here >>> )

Shares of Broadcom have gained +31.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +30.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products bodes well for the company.

Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content favors prospects. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec's enterprise security business are anticipated to boost its presence in infrastructure software vertical.

Further, an upbeat guidance for second quarter of fiscal 2021 on strong uptick in broadband revenues is encouraging. However, weak enterprise demand is likely to affect Brocade revenues and server storage business.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Amgen shares have gained +4.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry's loss of -1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Amgen's drugs like Prolia, Xgeva, Repatha, Otezla and biosimilars have been driving sales.

However, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline, most notably sotorasib and tezepelumab. Amgen expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock.

Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important source of revenues. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns. Several of Amgen's marketed drugs face increased pricing headwinds in 2021 and continued COVID-19 headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BlackRock and Estée Lauder.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don't miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Get Free Report



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Get Free Report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Get Free Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.