The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NextEra Energy, Raytheon, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Williams Companies and Occidental Petroleum

Chicago, IL – October 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY, The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB and Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NextEra, Raytheon and Bristol Myers

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including NextEra Energy, Raytheon and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of NextEra have outperformed the Zacks Electric Power industry in the year to date period (+5.5% vs. +2.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that a well-chalked capital investment plan, natural gas pipeline projects, robust renewable backlog, addition of renewable generation assets, and adequate liquidity bode well for the long term.

The company currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog. The company has ample liquidity to meet current debt obligations. Strict regulations, inherent risk related to operating nuclear generation facilities and unfavorable supply costs are some of the major headwinds for the company though.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra here >>> )

Raytheon shares have gained +53.7% over the past year against the Zacks Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +39.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that merger related synergies and solid order growth are likely to aid the company’s revenues going forward.

It continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon due to a wide range of combat-proven defense products that it offers. The company continues to see growth trends in its military section. Impact of the ongoing pandemic has been weighing on commercial aerospace. A dismal outlook in the near term remain is another major concern for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Raytheon here >>> )

Shares of Bristol-Myers have lost -7.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s loss of -4.4%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that strong sales of drugs like Opdivo, Revlimid and Eliquis are likely to continue driving the top line.

The label expansion of Opdivo into indications of lung cancer and gastric cancer should propel its sales and offset the decline from recent setbacks. The approval of new drugs has added a new stream of revenues, which should lead to incremental revenue growth ahead. The company, however, has been facing stiff competition in the immuno-oncology space. Pipeline setbacks are an added concern.

(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Williams Companies and Occidental Petroleum.

