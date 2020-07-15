The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Zoom, Amazon, Disney and Apple

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix NFLX, Zoom ZM, Amazon AMZN, Disney DIS and Apple AAPL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings Thursday?

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains dives into all things Netflix ahead of its second quarter earnings release that’s due out after the closing bell on Thursday, July 16. The goal is to help investors see if they should consider buying the streaming TV firm that has been boosted by the coronavirus stay-at-home push and more.

Netflix has benefited from the stay-at-home environment, alongside the likes of Zoom, Amazon and others. Wall Street celebrated the streaming TV giant’s big first quarter, where it added 15.8 million global paid users to destroy the 7 million guidance it provided before the coronavirus turned into a global pandemic.

The firm looks poised to grow for years to come as part of the broader streaming TV industry that now includes Disney, Apple and many others. The company also stands to benefit greatly in the near-term because movie theaters, concerts, and sports with fans in attendance will likely be some of the last things to return.

The question now is will Netflix be able to impress Wall Street again in Q2. It is worth noting that NFLX shares have fallen in the last few days, which could set up a better buying opportunity for those high on the stock. But it could signal that the best coronavirus case is already priced in.

That said, the broader tech space might remain a safe-haven for investors and Netflix is one of the only pure-play streaming TV stocks out there.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.