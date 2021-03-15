The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Toyota, AbbVie, Merck and Sinopec

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Toyota Motor Corporation TM, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Netflix, Toyota and AbbVie

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Toyota and AbbVie. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+52.7% vs. +83%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix has been benefiting from heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Higher numbers of originals are expected to aid user-base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok. The company plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. User-friendly features like Downloads For You and more efficient Parental Controls are key positives.

The launch of low-priced mobile plans is also expected to expand Netflix's subscriber base in Asia Pacific. However, Netflix's leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.

Shares of Toyota have gained +12.2% in the last six months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry's gain of +29.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the firm's sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility.

Toyota targets to achieve 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and nearly 70% by 2035. Partnership with Subaru and Mazda is likely to drive Toyota's electrification plans. Collaboration with Hino, Aurora, Uber and Pony.ai also augur well. Thus, Toyota is viewed as a lucrative bet.

Toyota put up a stellar show in fiscal third quarter 2021, with earnings and sales not just beating estimates but also rising year over year. The upward revision of its fiscal 2021 view is encouraging. The company now projects 2021 operating income at ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion.

AbbVie's shares have gained +3.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +1.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie's key drug, Humira, continues to see strong demand trends in the United States.

AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage pipeline candidates that have blockbuster potential. Its two new immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, performed beyond expectations in 2020.

Allergan's acquisition has diversified AbbVie's revenue base into new therapeutic areas. However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV drug Mavyret's sales is a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck and Sinopec.

