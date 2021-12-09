The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Salesforce, Novo Nordisk, Caterpillar and ConocoPhillips

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Caterpillar, Inc. CAT, ConocoPhillips COP, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, salesforce.com, inc. CRM, and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Netflix, salesforce and Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Salesforce, and Novo Nordisk. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Netflix shares have gained +15.7% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +8.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

The launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, a solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021 and beyond. However, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+ and Peacock is a major headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Shares of salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+21.1% vs. +46.4%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. The company’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line.

Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product.

However, stiff competition is a concern. Unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>>)

Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year to date period (+57.7% vs. +13.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry.

Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of these existing drugs will further boost sales. Novo Nordisk’s existing drugs for obesity along with recently approved products are boosting the top line.

However, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Caterpillar and ConocoPhillips.

