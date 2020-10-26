The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Lockheed, Zoetis, ITUB and Moderna

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Lockheed Martin and Zoetis

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Netflix, Lockheed Martin and Zoetis. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry in the year to date period (+51.1% vs. +13.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content and an expanding international footprint.

Netflix, in third-quarter 2020, witnessed decline in paid-user addition rate, reflecting lower demand for content. Additionally, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind.

The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern. Third-quarter results reflected that Netflix’s low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand is helping it win users in Asia-Pacific, which is a positive for its prospects.

Shares of Lockheed Martin have lost -1.5% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace Defense industry’s fall of -32.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that expansionary budgetary provisions made by the U.S. administration will immensely boost this defense prime’s business. It continues to be a strong cash generator.

Lockheed Martin ended its third-quarter 2020 on an impressive note, with both revenues and earnings surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company enjoys strong demand for its high-end military equipment in domestic and international markets, being the world's largest defense contractor.

However, forced cost reduction initiatives for F-35 program might hamper its operating results. America and Turkey's tiff on the latter accepting Russian products may hurt Lockheed's component supply from Turkey. It is facing performance issues in relation to some of its products, which in turn may hurt it results.

Zoetis’ shares have gained +31.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Drugs industry’s rise of +7.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Zoetis’ diversified product portfolio, global footprint and productive R&D should help drive both top-and bottom-line growth.

The company’s companion animal portfolio maintains momentum on strong growth of key dermatology products, such as Apoquel and Cytopoint brands, as well as the Simparica franchise, including encouraging initial uptake of Simparica Trio.

The recent acquisitions have also strengthened the companion animal portfolio. However, the cattle market is witnessing challenges for beef and dairy customers. The livestock business is expected to be challenging. Estimates are stable ahead of Q3 results.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Itaú Unibanco and Moderna.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

