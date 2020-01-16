The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney and Apple

For Immediate Release

What to Expect from Netflix’s (NFLX) Q4 Earnings Results?

Netflix has been the worst performing FAANG stock over the last 12 months, down 2.5%. Wall Street and investors have started to worry more about its growing debt load and increased competition from Disney, Apple and others.

Netflix missed its own subscriber growth targets the last two quarters, which could put even more pressure on the firm to crush its fourth quarter estimates. Despite the recent setbacks, NFLX is still the world’s largest streaming TV platform. But Disney, Apple and plenty of others have more money than Netflix and streaming is only part of their businesses.

Looking ahead, our Zacks Consensus Estimates call for Netflix’s Q4 revenue to climb 30% to $5.44 billion. Meanwhile, NFLX’s adjusted Q4 earnings are projected to surge 67% to reach $0.50 per share.

Netflix, which is set to report its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, January 21, is a Zack Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment.

Overall, the last year has been rough for Netflix stock. But it was still one of the best performing stocks of the 2010s, up over 4,000%. Now the question is will 2019 mark a blip on the radar for Netflix, or a sign of what’s to come?

