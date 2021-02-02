The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, Starbucks and Target

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY, Abbott Laboratories ABT, Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Target Corporation TGT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Netflix, Bristol Myers and Abbott

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Abbott Laboratories. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Netflix pioneered the streaming business, which every media company is now scrambling to compete in. The worry among many Netflix investors has been whether the company's first-mover status in the space gives it any competitive edge against new rivals like Disney that not only has a deep library of content, but also has a fortress balance sheet.

We will see how the 'streaming wars' shake out over time, but Netflix has thus far been able to hold its ground, as can be seen in the stock's recent performance (+48.7% over the past year vs. +15.9% for the S&P 500 index).

In the fourth-quarter 2020, Netflix witnessed solid growth in paid-user addition rate, reflecting strong demand for content. The company is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Higher number of originals is expected to aid user base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok. The company plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans is expected to expand its subscriber base in Asia Pacific.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>> )

Shares of Bristol-Myers have gained +4% in the last six months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry's gain of +5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that its immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, will drive growth for Bristol-Myers.

Eliquis is the leading oral anticoagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both the Eliquis brand and the market. However, the decline in Opdivo sales is concerning. The addition of sales from Celgene's drugs has boosted growth prospects.

In particular, the addition of Revlimid has strengthened the oncology portfolio and fueled the top line. The label expansion of Opdivo for first-line NSCLC should somewhat offset the decline. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Reblozyl, Zeposia and Onureg adds a new stream of revenues. However, concerns will rise once Revlimid loses patent protection.

(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers here >>> )

Abbott shares have gained +15% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry's rise of +10.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the branded generics and international diabetes businesses should drive growth in the coming quarters. New product launches and acquisitions should boost sales further.

The company has been witnessing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre.

In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Yet, the company's performance was disappointing particularly in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Starbucks and Target.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor's Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they've been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks' Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Get Free Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.