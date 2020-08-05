The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Nautilus, Veritone, Quidel, DocuSign and Shopify

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 5, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Nautilus, Inc. NLS, Veritone, Inc. VERI, Quidel Corporation QDEL, DocuSign, Inc. DOCU and Shopify Inc. SHOP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Growth Stocks to Ride the Market Rally

The stock market has been on a tear though concerns over resurging coronavirus and U.S. China tensions have kept returns in check. Though the rally has been broad-based, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is firing all cylinders, hitting new all-time highs.

Growth investing has taken the lead over value and is likely to stay this way given a slew of reasons. A superb rally in the mega-cap tech stocks, trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the positive developments in potential coronavirus vaccines were the biggest catalysts. (Read: Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Begin: Biotech ETFs to Gain)

A latest industry gauge indicates that U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year. This coupled with a raft of stronger-than-expected manufacturing purchasing managers indexes in Europe and in China, which signals a steady global economy, also lifted investors’ sentiment. Apart from these, the rise in mergers and acquisitions also led to a spike in the stock market.

Why Growth?

Growth stocks refer to high-quality stocks that are likely to witness revenues and earnings increasing at a faster rate than the industry average. These stocks harness their momentum in earnings to create a positive bias in the market, resulting in rocketing share prices. Growth stocks tend to outperform during an uptrend.

However, it is worth noting that these funds offer exposure to stocks with growth characteristics that have comparatively higher P/B, P/S and P/E ratios and exhibit a higher degree of volatility when compared to value stocks.

Best Stocks

Nautilus Group

It is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Rank: #1

Growth Score: A

Market Cap: $311 million

This Year Estimated Earnings Growth: 108.82%

YTD Returns: 572%

Veritone

This artificial intelligence company developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries (read: More Run for Tech ETFs After Sizzling Earnings?).

Zacks Rank: #2

Growth Score: A

Market Cap: $306.8 million

This Year Estimated Earnings Growth: 47.6%

YTD Returns: 400.8%

Quidel

This company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses.

Zacks Rank: #1

Growth Score: B

Market Cap: $11.9 billion

This Year Estimated Earnings Growth: 171%

YTD Returns: 276.5%

DocuSign

This company provides e-signature solutions offering services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries.

Zacks Rank: #2

Growth Score: A

Market Cap: $39.8 billion

This Year Estimated Earnings Growth: 48.4%

YTD Returns: 205.3%

Shopify

This company provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

Zacks Rank: #2

Growth Score: A

Market Cap: $120.1 billion

This Year Estimated Earnings Growth: 120%

YTD Returns: 157.6%

