The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: MNST, CPB, STKL, HAIN and INGR

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Monster Beverage Corp. MNST, Campbell Soup Co. CPB, SunOpta Inc. STKL, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. HAIN and Ingredion Inc. INGR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Consumer Staples Stocks to Withstand Virus-Induced Disturbances

Wall Street continues to grapple with severe market volatility as the coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Market participants have been left in the lurch with day-to-day fluctuations ranging from 5-7%.

However, a few consumer staple stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank have witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2020 earnings per share (EPS) during the past 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has been wreaking havoc on the global stock markets.

Notably, market mayhem and possibility of a near-term recession as warned by several economists and financial experts have also failed to deter these stocks. Investors can take a look at these stocks as these are likely to cushion their portfolio against market uncertainty.

Wall Street Witness Historic Rout

On Mar 16, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — plummeted 12.9%, 12% and 12.3%, respectively. Notably, during the intraday session, a first-level circuit breaker is triggered when the S&P 500 drops by 7% resulting in a 15-minute pause in trading. Another halt happens when the benchmark index tumbles 13% on the day.

After Monday’s losses, the Dow is currently 31.7% below its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are more than 29% below their all-time highs recorded last month. Notably, the Dow fell to its lowest point since 2017. Year to date, these indexes have lost 29.3%, 26.1% and 23.1%, respectively.

The COBE VIX — popularly known as the best fear gauge of Wall Street — surged 43% to record a new all-time high of 82.69, surpassing its previous peak level of 80.74 posted on Nov 21, 2008.

Why Consumer Staple Stocks?

The consumer staples sector includes companies that provide necessities and products for daily use. This makes the sector defensive in nature. Thereore, this has always been a go-to place for investors, who want to play it safe during extreme market fluctuations. Adding stocks from the consumer staples basket lends more stability to portfolios in an uncertain market condition.

The stock market mayhem is likely to continue in the near term as the coronavirus is still spreading globally. This caused a significant disruption in global economic activities resulting in a global recession threat. At this critical stage, investment in consumer staple stocks will be prudent.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to six consumer staple stocks that have witnessed strong EPS estimate revisions in the past month. Notably, the past month was the period when Wall Street witnessed one of the worst financial disasters in its history. Moreover, the stocks have solid growth potential and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Monster Beverage Corp.develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 0.9% over the past 30 days.

Campbell Soup Co.manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 13% for the current year (ended July 2020). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 2.8% over the past 30 days.

SunOpta Inc.offers an integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 10.7% over the past 30 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products. It operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe and Hain Ventures. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.8% for the current year (ended June 2020). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 1.4% over the past 30 days.

Ingredion Inc.produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 0.7% over the past 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.