The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Starbucks and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 27, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Markets Close Down a Tad; Earnings Beats from MSFT, AMD

Markets dipped into the close this Tuesday, with all four main indexes reaching the closing bell slightly in the red. Both the Dow and Nasdaq were down 0.07% on the day, marking the first time in five sessions the Nasdaq closed lower, but the fourth straight down day for the Dow. The S&P 500 doubled those losses, down 0.15% on the day, while the small-cap Russell 2000 took up the rear, 0.62% lower.

The heavy stream of earnings reports continues this afternoon, as Microsoft becomes the next tech major to outperform estimates: $2.03 per share easily surpassed the $1.64 in the Zacks consensus, on $43.08 billion in revenues, which zoomed past the $40.12 billion expected and +17% from the same quarter a year ago. Microsoft has not missed an earnings estimate in five years, with a trailing four-quarter average beat of more than 12%.

Across the board, Microsoft outperformed expectations: in Intelligent Cloud, Professional Services and Personal Computing. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated tech giant gained 5% immediately upon its earnings release, though has pulled back a tad in the after-market. Microsoft stock is up nearly 45% year over year. For more on MSFT's earnings, click here.

Starbucks put up a mixed fiscal Q1 after today’s closing bell, topping earnings estimates by 6 cents to 61 cents per share. Revenues of $6.75 billion missed the $6.87 billion estimated by our analysts. Same-store sales were lower both globally and in the U.S. for the quarter, while they did gain 5% in China.

Also, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Roz Brewer will be leaving the company in late February, taking the CEO position at another publicly traded company yet to be named. Shares are down 1.6% in late trading. For more on SBUX's earnings, click here.

A notable outperformer in the chip space, Advanced Micro Devices, handily outpaced estimates on both top and bottom lines this afternoon: 52 cents per share beat the 47 cent Zacks consensus, while $3.24 billion in quarterly sales sprinted past the $3.02 billion analysts were expecting. Both top and bottom results were roughly 50% higher than AMD’s year-ago quarter.

Strong guidance for next quarter sales — $3.2 billion versus $2.7 billion anticipated — and improved gross margin guidance for full-year 2021 bolstered the earnings report. However, shares are selling off 2% on the news, perhaps due to the stock having gained nearly 100% over the past 12 months. For more on AMD's earnings, click here.

Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.