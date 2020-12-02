The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, PG, TMUS, BA and GS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Microsoft MSFT, The Procter & Gamble Company PG, T-Mobile US TMUS, Boeing BA and Goldman Sachs GS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Procter & Gamble and T-Mobile

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft, The Procter & Gamble Company and T-Mobile US. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Microsoft shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+35.7% vs. +12.7%) on the back of momentum in Azure as well as impressive Teams user growth triggered by the pandemic led work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends.

Solid uptake of Surface devices and Xbox Game Pass is expected to boost growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics. Additionally, it is well positioned to expand the total addressable market through acquisitions of GitHub and ZeniMax Media.

However, broad-based macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Also, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth.

(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>> )

Shares of Procter & Gamble have gained +13.4% over the past year against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning industry’s gain of +27.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s continued investment in business alongside efforts to offset macro cost headwinds and balance top and bottom-line growth underscores its productivity efforts.

Further, earnings and sales improved year over year in the first quarter on gains from significant sales increase, related fixed cost leverage and ongoing productivity efforts. Sales were aided by strength across all segments as well as robust shipments, pricing and mix. Cost savings aided core currency-neutral gross and operating margin, which expanded 170 bps and 350 bps, respectively.

Also, it delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 95% in the fiscal first quarter. Driven by the robust results, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2021. However, currency headwinds are likely to affect results in fiscal 2021. Also, stiff competition remains a woe.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>> )

T-Mobile shares have gained +32.3% over the past six months against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s rise of +10.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have eroded its profitability.

T-Mobile has more than 100 million wireless customers and the United States’ largest 5G network. It overtook AT&T to become #2 in U.S. wireless. The company is confident of its ability to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized savings from the Sprint merger. It is targeting more than $1.2 billion of synergies in 2020. T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network covers more than 30 million people.

It expects to reach 100 million people by the end of 2020. For the second half of 2020, T-Mobile raised its guidance for profitability and cash flow. However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced plans for consumers and small enterprises have not improved its bottom line.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boeing and Goldman Sachs.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.