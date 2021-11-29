The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, JPMorgan, Chevron, Medtronic and Danaher

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 29, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corporation MSFT, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Chevron Corporation CVX, Medtronic plc MDT and Danaher Corporation DHR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft, JPMorgan and Chevron. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry year-to-date (+51.9% vs. +41.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft’s performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation.

Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform.

However, Microsoft expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal second quarter owing to supply chain disruptions. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.

(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)

Shares of JPMorgan have gained +1.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s gain of +4.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected solid capital markets performance, modest loan growth, and reserve releases.

Opening new branches, strategic buyouts, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent mortgage banking business are expected to continue aiding financials. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s decision to not change the same in the near term are expected to keep hurting the company’s margins and interest income. Normalization of the trading business is likely to somewhat hamper fee income growth. Steadily rising expenses also pose a concern.

(You can read the full research report on JP Morgan here >>>)

Shares of Chevron have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry in the year to date period (+38.8% vs. +39.1%), however the Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised for capital appreciation based on a slew of tailwinds.

The supermajor is considered one of the best placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.

(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Medtronic and Danaher.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.