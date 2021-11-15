The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: McDonald's, United Parcel Service, Philip Morris, Cigna, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Emerson Electric

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: McDonald's Corp. MCD, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Cigna Corp. CI, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG and Emerson Electric Co. EMR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for McDonald's, UPS and Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's, United Parcel Service, and Philip Morris. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of McDonald's have outperformed the Zacks Restaurants industry in the past three months (+5.3% vs. -3.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that MCD is poised to benefit from the mass digitization wave. McDonald’s launched its first-ever loyalty program in the United States and has been making every effort to achieve steady growth in international markets.

Robust drive-thru presence, and investments in improving the delivery system over the past few years have helped it counter the adverse effects of the pandemic. In the recently reported third-quarter 2021 results, McDonald’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. However, pandemic-related woes continue to weigh on its margins.

(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>> )

UPS shares have gained +29.6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +12%. The Zacks analyst appreciates UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even during such uncertain times.

UPS exited the September quarter with cash and equivalents worth $10,560 million, which is above its current debt levels of $1,268 million. UPS also increased shipping prices on the back of higher e-commerce demand and is likely to significantly benefit from the upcoming holiday season. High operating expenses and supply chain issues, however, continue to remain as the top headwinds for UPS.

(You can read the full research report on United Parcel here >>> )

Shares of Philip Morris have gained +33% over the past year against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +20.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Philip Morris continues to benefit from efficient cigarette pricing and advancement in the RRPs category. The popularity of IQOS has also been a catalyst for growth.

Philip Morris has been on track with its plan to transform into a majority smoke-free company and is making every effort possible to launch relevant products and engage in acquisitions. The global shortage of semiconductor devices, however, remains a major concern for PM as it has been impacting the supply of IQOS devices.

(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cigna, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Emerson Electric.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.