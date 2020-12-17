The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Mastercard, Eli Lilly, Citigroup, Advanced Micro Devices and Square

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 17, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Incorporated MA, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Citigroup Inc. C, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Square, Inc. SQ.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Eli Lilly and Citigroup

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard, Eli Lilly and Citigroup. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Mastercard shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction industry in the year to date period (+11.7% vs. +6.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from solid demand for digital and contactless solutions amid the COVID crisis.

The company executed several acquisitions to supplement organic efforts and diversify revenues over the years, which helped expand its addressable markets and boost core product solutions. It is well poised to gain from consistent cash generating abilities from operations backed by its growing business volumes.

Mastercard’s strong capital position drives investment in business and shareholder value addition. However, steep costs might stress margins. Its cross-border volumes are likely to remain suppressed due to COVID-19 restriction on travel and entertainment. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>> )

Shares of Eli Lilly have gained +33.6% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s revenue growth will be driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others.

Lilly is making significant pipeline progress including its efforts to make therapies to treat COVID-19. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.

However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States on key drugs such as Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>> )

Citigroup’s shares have gained +12.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s rise of +16.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that a diverse business model, focus on core operations and streamlining of international businesses will continue to support Citigroup’s growth.

Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, shrinking expense base due to the winding-down of legacy assets is aiding the bank’s bottom-line expansion.

Moreover, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated for the company. Additionally, a subdued consumer banking business might dent Citigroup's fee income base to some extent.

(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices and Square.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.