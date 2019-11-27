The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Mastercard, Adobe, NVIDIA, Lockheed and Estee Lauder

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –November 27, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard MA, Adobe Systems ADBE, NVIDIA NVDA, Lockheed Martin LMT and Estee Lauder EL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Adobe and NVIDIA

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard, Adobe Systems and NVIDIA. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Mastercard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry year to date (+52.6% vs. +41.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company's revenues are gaining from higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume.

Numerous acquisitions made over the years have fueled its inorganic growth. The company is benefiting from shifts in payments, from physical to digital. Investment in technology has also kept the company at the forefront of the rapidly changing payments industry. Its solid capital position enables investment in business.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 1.1% upward over the last 30 days. However, escalating costs might put pressure on margins. In order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remain a concern.

Shares of Adobe have gained 4.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Software industry’s rise of 9.8%. The Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

Adobe’s increasing demand for its creative products continues to drive its top-line growth. Also, the company’s Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products, along with growing subscription for cloud application are positives.

It has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

NVIDIA's shares have gained 52.2% over the past six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry's rise of 33.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that company is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Solid momentum of its real-time ray tracing technology is also a positive. Increase in Hyperscale demand is a tailwind for Data Center business as well. Growing adoption in the inference market is an upside too. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, strength across mobile workstation products is aiding Professional Visualization revenues.

However, the company’s bleak guidance for the fourth quarter due to seasonality is a concern. Management expects strong sequential growth in Data Center to be offset by a seasonal decline in GeForce notebook GPUs and SoC modules for gaming platforms.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin and Estee Lauder.

