The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy's, Dollar General, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Lowe's

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Macy's, Inc. M, Dollar General Corporation DG, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW.

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

What to Expect When Macy's (M) Reports Earnings This Week

Macy's is likely to register a decrease in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Nov 19, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,840 million, suggesting a decline of about 25.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at a loss of 81 cents that was stable over the past 30 days. In the year-ago period, the company had reported earnings of 7 cents a share.

Notably, this omni-channel fashion retailer has delivered an earnings surprise of 169.4% in the last four quarters, on average.

Factors to Note

Macy's is not immune to the ill impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the possibility of pockets of COVID-19 resurgence and slower recovery of stores in urban areas. Further, the decline in tourism owing to the pandemic is likely to have hit the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, a slower back-to-school season remains a headwind.

As the company’s stores continue to ramp up, management anticipated a higher SG&A rate in the back half of the fiscal. For the fall season, management guided SG&A rate to be low-to-mid single digit percentage points higher than the prior-year period.

However, the company’s third-quarter results are likely to somewhat reflect gains from the Polaris Strategy. The strategy includes strengthening customer relationships, expansion of assortments, accelerated digital growth, optimizing store portfolios and reducing costs.

Also, the company’s curbside-pickup services have been receiving positive responses from customers. For Backstage, management expected recovery in sales to improve in the quarter under review on stronger trends in home, casual, and basics.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Macy’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Macy’s has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +12.65%.

Other Stocks with Favorable Combinations

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Dollar General currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.53% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DICK’S Sporting Goodscurrently has an Earnings ESP of +16.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Lowe’s Companiespresently has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank #3.

