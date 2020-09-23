The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: MA, DIS, BAC, JNJ and CSCO

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 23, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Mastercard MA, Disney DIS, Bank of America BAC, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Cisco Systems CSCO.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Disney and Bank of America

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard, Disney and Bank of America. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Mastercard shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year to date period (+9.8% vs. +1.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Mastercard’s strategic acquisitions, alliances and technology upgrades, along with product-diversification and geographic-expansion initiatives augur well for the long term.

It is gaining from an increased demand for digital and contactless solutions owing to the COVID crisis. Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry. It is also witnessing buoyant demand for its Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions.

Mastercard’s solid capital position enables investment in business and returning value to shareholders. However, escalating costs might put pressure on the company’s margins. It also cancelled its annual 2020 outlook for net revenues and operating expenses due to coronavirus-induced business loss.

Shares of Disney have lost -5.3% over the past year against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s fall of -7.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Disney has been benefiting from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering despite stiff competition.

The availability of Mulan on Disney+ is expected to boost app downloads. Moreover, upcoming launches in the Nordics, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Latin America are expected to rapidly expand Disney+’s subscriber base. However, Disney’s businesses continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shanghai Disney Resort re-opened in May and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, despite reopening in late June, was closed again in July. The pandemic affected Disney’s third-quarter segmental operating income by $3.5 billion. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a significant headwind.

Bank of America’s shares have gained +35.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s rise of +23.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, steady improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage expenses will likely aid profitability.

A strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue supporting the company's financials amid economic slowdown. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to hurt the bank’s margins and interest income.

Also, coronavirus-induced concerns will likely continue to hamper business activities. Thus, loan growth is expected to be muted. Further, dependence on capital markets performance is another concern, given its cyclical nature.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson & Johnson and Cisco Systems.

