The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Littelfuse, Silicon Motion Technology, Qorvo, CDW Corp and Synaptics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Littelfuse, Inc. LFUS, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, Qorvo, Inc. QRVO, CDW Corporation CDW and Synaptics Incorporated SYNA.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top 5 Nasdaq Stocks Set to Beat Earnings This Week

We are in the middle of the fourth-quarter 2020 earnings season, which has so far delivered better-than-expected results. Although overall earnings declined in the last three reported quarters primarily due to severe coronavirus-induced economic devastations, the final results were far better than what were expected at the start of the reporting cycles. Investors will closely monitor fourth-quarter results to see if they resemble the last three quarters.

Meanwhile, five Nasdaq Composite listed technology stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank are poised to beat on earnings results next week. Investment in these stocks should provide good returns to investors going forward.

Q4 At a Glance

The momentum of U.S. economic recovery slowed down in fourth quarter 2020. The resurgence of coronavirus in several states has forced local governments to re-impose partial lockdown and restrict daily economic activities even during the holiday season. Moreover, the lack of a fresh round of fiscal stimulus owing to disagreement in the U.S. Congress dented consumers' confidence.

The fourth-quarter GDP grew at 4% annual rate compared with the previous quarter in which the GDP grew at a 33.4% annual rate. The consensus estimate was 4.4%. Measured from the fourth quarter to the fourth quarter of the previous year, the GDP declined 2.5%.

However, the Nasdaq Composite rallied 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The composition of Nasdaq Composite is inclined toward the technology sector. Strong performance by technology behemoths lifted Nasdaq Composite's performance last quarter.

Better-Than-Expected Fourth-Quarter Earnings Results So Far

As of Jan 27, 114 S&P 500 companies reported their quarterly results. Total earnings of these companies were down 4% from the same period last year on 0.6% higher revenues, with 83.3% beating EPS estimates and 77.2% beating revenue estimates.

Overall, the fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 Index are projected to be down 5.6% year over year on 1% higher revenues. This is a notable improvement over the projection of a 7.8% decline in earnings on 0.3% higher revenues at the beginning of the reporting cycle.

Notably, first-quarter earnings were down 12.8% year over year on 1.6% higher revenues. Second-quarter earnings plunged 32.2% on 9.3% lower revenues. Third-quarter earnings dropped 7% year over year on 0.7% lower revenues. The fourth-quarter earnings estimates were steadily improving since July 2020. (Read More: A Positive and Reassuring Earnings Picture)

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to five Nasdaq-listed technology stocks slated to release earnings results next week. Each of these stocks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are anticipated to appreciate after the earnings releases. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Littelfuse provides products that are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +5.02% for fourth-quarter 2020.

Littelfuse has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.5% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 60.2%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 3, before the opening bell.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp designs, develops and markets NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices worldwide. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +2.03% for fourth-quarter 2020.

Silicon Motion Technology has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.8% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 3, after the closing bell.

Qorvo develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.78% for third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31).

Qorvo has an expected earnings growth rate of 37% for the current year (ending March 2021). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 3, after the closing bell.

CDW Corp. provides integrated IT solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the U.K. and Canada. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +6.74% for fourth-quarter 2020.

CDW has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 4, before the opening bell.

Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capacitive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.42% for second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31).

Synaptics has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.6% for the current year (ending June 2021). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.2% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 4, after the closing bell.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): Get Free Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.