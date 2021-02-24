The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Lenovo, Apple, HP, Dell and Sony

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 24, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lenovo Group Limited LNVGY, Apple, Inc. AAPL, HP Inc. HPQ, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and Sony Corporation SNE.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Stocks to Buy as Remote Working Drives PC Market Rebound

The pandemic has been working miracles for some industries, tech being the most. The work and learn-from-home culture coupled with a surge in videogame sales has been helping the PC market that was fast losing steam ever since smartphones took over.

Last year saw PC sales that include laptops and tablets regain lost territory with shipments increasing globally. According to research company Canalys, the overall PC market, which includes tablets, grew at a record pace in the fourth quarter of last year after witnessing an equally impressive third quarter. High demand for bigger devices drove global shipments of PCs again, while manufacturers are still months away from fulfilling orders.

PC Sales Bounce Back in 2020

According to Canalys, global PC sales saw a 35% year-over-year surge in shipments, reaching 143.7 million units in fourth-quarter 2020. Not just the fourth quarter but 2020 has been overall good for the PC market.

For the full year, PC shipments jumped 17%, reaching 458.2 million units. This was the highest level since 2015. Lenovo was the best performer, recording shipments of 28.8 million in the fourth quarter. Overall, the company shipped 87 million units in 2020. Apple shipped 26.4 million Macs and iPads in the last quarter of 2020 and a total of 81.4 million units in the full year. HP and Dell Technologies held the third and fourth spot, respectively.

PC Sales Poised to Grow

Not too many had expected the PC market to rebound ever since it started declining in 2008 after smartphones gained popularity. However, the pandemic saw millions working and learning from their home, which increased the demand for bigger devices.

And the demand is likely to continue given that the pandemic is far from over. So much so that several companies are lately extending their work-from-home facilities for an indefinite period. This is only going to help the PC market grow further.

Our Choices

Although the vaccination drive has started and new COVID-19 cases have been on the decline over the past few weeks, the at-home culture is here to stay for a longer time than expected as the crisis is far from over. Demand for PCs, laptops, tablets and other peripherals will only grow in such a situation, helping these four stocks to gain.

Apple designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories worldwide. Its signature products include iPhone, Mac and iPad.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 36.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.9% over the past 60 days. Apple sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lenovo is dedicated to building PCs and mobile Internet devices. Lenovo's business is built on product innovation, a highly efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 90.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.9% over the past 60 days. Lenovo has a Zacks Rank #1.

Sony manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment including laptops and PCs.The company’s product roster comprises audio and video equipment, televisions, displays, semiconductors, electronic components, gaming consoles, computers and computer peripherals and telecommunication equipment.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 92.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.9% over the past 60 days. Sony sports a Zacks Rank #1.

HP is a leading global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, SMBs and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.1%. The company’s shares have gained 6.6% in the past 30 days. HP has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Get Free Report



Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.