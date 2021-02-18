The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kulicke and Soffa, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, MaxLinear, Skyworks and Knowles Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 18, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. AOSL, MaxLinear, Inc. MXL, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS and Knowles Corp. KN.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Undervalued Tech Stocks You Had Better Not Miss

The overall earnings picture continues to improve and most sectors are seeing stronger prospects in 2021 as the second stimulus and vaccines reach more people.

But while we can cheer at the return of retail, consumer discretionary, oil/energy, finance, etc., it’s now clear that some of the hottest sectors of 2020 are set to have another big year in 2021. These would be things like construction (mainly home building), tech and auto.

The stocks I’ve picked today are from the tech sector. They are all top-ranked stocks within the top 50% of Zacks-classified industries. And as many of us already know, that in itself is a good indication of upside potential. In addition, these companies are expected to record double-digit revenue growth rates and double or triple digit earnings growth rates this year.

What’s more, with many retail investors chasing big money with riskier bets, the share prices on these names havent kept up with their bright prospects. So their relative valuation is ridiculously cheap.

So let’s get straight to them-

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions with exposure to the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. K&S built on its pioneering role in the space with continued innovation and acquisitions, adding capabilities in advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools.

The shares carry a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score A. The company’s revenue and earnings are expected to grow 78.1% and 234.7%, respectively in fiscal 2021 ending in September. The 2021 estimate is up $1.83 (135.6%) in the last 30 days.

At 16.4X P/E, the shares are cheaper than the S&P 500 and also trading below their own median value of 18.1X over the past year. So it’s a good time to buy.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs and develops a broad range of power semiconductors that are manufactured at external foundries for incorporation by OEMs in high-volume end-markets like notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. Packaging and testing operations are largely done in-house.

The shares carry a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score A. The company’s revenue and earnings are expected to grow 35.2% and 167.1%, respectively in fiscal 2021 ending in June. The 2021 estimate is up 57 cents (32.0%) in the last 30 days.

However the stock price hasn’t kept up with the good news. So it’s currently trading at 16.8X forward earnings, which is below the 22.9X of the S&P 500 and its own median value of 18.5X over the past year. So it’s really very cheap.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear offers radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for broadband communication applications in small silicon die sizes that consume less power. Its products enable broadband video display across a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks and in-vehicle entertainment devices.

MaxLinear shares carry a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score A. The company’s revenue and earnings are expected to grow 69.5% and 121.6%, respectively this year. The 2021 estimate is up 23 cents (13.4%) in the last 30 days.

The shares trade at 19.4X P/E, well below their median value of 36.1X over the past year and the SP 500. So they are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. Its 2,500+ analog components are sold to over 3,200 customers in the automotive, home and factory automation, infrastructure, medical, smart energy and wireless networking markets. Some of its most illustrious customers are Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Arris, Bose, Cisco, Honeywell, Huawei, General Electric and Honeywell.

The company’s shares carry a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score A. Its revenue and earnings are expected to grow 46.8% and 67.5%, respectively in 2021 (ending September). The 2021 estimate is up $2.75 (36.6%) in the last 30 days.

But at 18.5X P/E they are really cheap, both with respect to the S&P 500 and their own median value of 23.0X over the past year.

Knowles Corp.

Knowles Corporation provides advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive and industrial markets. It also offers acoustic components, high-end capacitors and mmWave RF solutions for diverse markets.

The shares carry a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score A. Revenue and earnings in the current year are expected to grow a respective 12.4% and 89.6%. The 2021 estimate remains unchanged in the last 30 days.

The shares are trading at 16.3X P/E, which is below their median value of 20.7X over the past year and also below the S&P 500. So they are going cheap.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Knowles Corporation (KN): Free Stock Analysis Report



MaxLinear, Inc (MXL): Get Free Report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.