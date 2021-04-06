The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Verizon, Chevron, Pfizer and QUALCOMM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 6, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Chevron Corporation CVX, Pfizer Inc. PFE and QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Verizon and Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including JPMorgan, Verizon, and Chevron. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

JPMorgan shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the year-to-date period (+20.4% vs. +23.7%), but they have handily outperformed the space over the past year. The Zacks analyst believes that branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategy, strong mortgage banking business and the recent uptrend in interest rates are likely to continue supporting financials.

Gradual economic recovery amid vaccine breakthroughs is also likely to aid the company's growth. JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet.

However, the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins. Additionally, coronavirus-induced economic downturn has hampered business activities, thereby hurting loan demand.

Verizon shares have lost -1% over the last six months against the Zacks Wireless National industry's gain of +5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that adoption of unlimited data plans has resulted in a reduction of wireless service revenues.

Also, hefty expenses on promotion and lucrative discounts to attract customers further hamper its profitability. Meanwhile, Verizon expects to witness solid 5G momentum backed by a customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans.

The company is aiming to augment its mid-band spectrum capacity and has emerged as the largest bidder with $45.5 billion worth of bids in the recently concluded C-Band spectrum auction. The acquisition of incubed IT will enable it to develop new business opportunities for enterprises and scale-up robotic automation.

Shares of Chevron have gained +17.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry's gain of +10.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's commitment to dividend makes it a preferred energy major to own now.

It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America's No. 2 energy company's existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

Chevron's Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Pfizer and Qualcomm.

