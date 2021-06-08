The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, PayPal, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PepsiCo, McDonald's and Canadian National Railway

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, McDonald's Corporation MCD and Canadian National Railway Company CNI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, PayPal and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase, PayPal Holdings, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of JPMorgan have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the last one-year period (+51.4% vs. +47.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters.

While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, a robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans. Furthermore, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and a solid balance sheet.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>> )

PayPal shares have gained +21.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry's loss of -11.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, Venmo's improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, accelerating transaction revenues are likely to continue driving revenues.

(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>> )

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +2% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry's gain of +2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, Thermo Fisher is expanding inorganic growth profile.

In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. However, the pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and a competitive landscape are other major downsides.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo, McDonald's and Canadian National Railway.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.