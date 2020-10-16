The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Target, Prudential Financial and Seagate Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 16, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Target Corporation TGT, Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU and Seagate Technology plc STX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for J&J, Pfizer and Target

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Target. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have declined -1.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the coronavirus pandemic is hurting the company’s Medical Devices unit due to decline in elective surgical procedures and redeployment of hospital resources to address patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

J&J also faces a slew of lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its medicines, mainly its talc and opioid products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainty.

However, successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara is a major positive. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. (You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Pfizer shares have fallen -5.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s decline of -0.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that busines disruption from coronavirus, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are top-line headwinds for Pfizer. The company’s estimate movement is mixed ahead of Q3 earnings. Pfizer has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.

However, the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo, the Array acquisition and the pending merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan, if successful, will make Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica loss of exclusivity (LOE) cliff will go away.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)

Target shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past one-year period (+46.1% vs. +16.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Target’s impressive second-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Notably, comparable sales rose for the 13th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing.

(You can read the full research report on Target here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Prudential Financial and Seagate Technology.

