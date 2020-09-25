The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JNJ, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GSK

For Immediate Release

Pharma Stock Outlook: Covid-19 Phase-3 Trial Edition

J&J announced the start of a pivotal late-stage study on its potential coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency gave positive recommendations, granting marketing approval to several drugs this week.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

J&J Launches Late-Stage Studies on Coronavirus Vaccine: J&J initiated a pivotal phase III study (ENSEMBLE) on its potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735. The study will enroll 60,000 adult participants in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa and the United States. The large pivotal phase III study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of JNJ-78436735 in contrast to two doses being tested for rival vaccines of Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca /Oxford University and Moderna that are also in late-stage development. J&J expects to file for emergency use authorization of its vaccine candidate in early 2021. J&J initiated the ENSEMBLE study in collaboration with BARDA and NIAID.

FDA Grants Priority Review to Pfizer’s Xalkori sNDA: The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental new drug (sNDA) seeking approval of its oncology medicine Xalkori for a new indication. The sNDA is seeking approval of Xalkori for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) that is ALK-positive. With the FDA granting a priority review to the sNDA, a decision is expected in January 2021. Xalkori is presently approved to treat ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC.

Sanofi/Glaxo to Supply 300M Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine in Europe: Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced an advanced purchase agreement with the European Union to supply up to 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, if approved. The vaccine is being developed by combining Sanofi’s recombinant protein-based technology with Glaxo’s pandemic adjuvant technology.

The companies also signed an agreement to supply up to 72 million doses of the vaccine to Canada, if approved.

The final decision by the European Union on these products is expected in the coming months.

The NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index declined 2.9% in the last five trading sessions.

