The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Air Group, Allegiant Travel Co and Southwest Airlines

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and Southwest Airlines Co. LUV.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: Post-Pandemic Edition

In the past week, JetBlue Airways launched additional flights, in line with its objective to rebuild international demand. The move was in response to the recovery in air-travel demand (especially for leisure) as more and more people get immunization shots everyday.

Delta Air Lines was also in news owing to efforts to restore its international network. In sync with this purpose, the carrier intends to resume flights to South Africa shortly. An expansion update was also available from Alaska Airlines, the wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group in response to the demand uptick. Allegiant Travel Co. too grabbed headlines in the past week, courtesy of its impressive traffic report for May as more and more people take to the skies.

Recap of the Past Week's Most Important Stories

1. As part of its expansion strategy, JetBlue, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), started operating two new routes from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport to Mexico's Los Cabos International Airport. With this, JetBlue linked Los Cabos with both coasts of the United States via daily operations. Notably, the airline will operate on the Los Cabos routes using its Airbus A320 jets.

JetBlue was also in the news the previous week when it issued an improved outlook for the June-quarter revenues. That piece of news was covered in the previous week's write up.

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2. Delta intends to resume services (thrice a week) between Atlanta and Johannesburg on Aug 1. The carrier will ply Airbus A350-900 jets to operate flights on this route. In fact, Delta's decision to resume operations to South Africa implies that flights to all the African markets that the carrier had served prior to the pandemic will be restored. Notably, the airline currently operates nearly 20 flights to its African markets per week.

3. Southwest Airlines had to cancel or delay multiple flights in the past week due to technical issues. The flight cancellations and delays during the presumably busy summer travel period might hurt the company's bookings, which had been seeing a steady rise lately on the back of improved leisure travel demand.

4. At Allegiant, scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) surged 172% from May 2020 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service increased 87.3% from the May 2020 reading. With the traffic surge outweighing capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in the month expanded 21.4 points to 68.7% from the year-ago period. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried more passengers in May 2021, up 186.4% year over year.

5. Alaska Airlines launched a daily nonstop service from Boise Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Moreover, as part of its expansion program, the carrier announced plans to add two seasonal routes from Boise to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. While flights on the Boise-Moscow route will operate from Aug 17, 2021, those on the Boise-Phoenix route will initiate services on Nov 19.

Performance

Most airline stocks have traded in the green over the past week even though the gains were muted in nature, causing the NYSE ARCA Airline Index to gain only 0.6% to $105.33. Over the course of the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has appreciated 29.3%.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

Stay tuned for the usual news updates on the space.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.