The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel, Adobe, Advanced Micro Devices, Wynn Resorts and Everest Re Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Intel Corp. INTC, Adobe Inc. ADBE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Wynn Resorts, Ltd. WYNN and Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Research Reports for Intel, Adobe & AMD

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corp., Adobe Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Intel’s shares have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the past year (+43.4% vs. +4.0%). In fact, Intel’s first-quarter results reflect gains across both PC-centric and Data-centric domains. Robust mix of high-performance second-generation Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers is expected to drive near-term growth.

The company is also making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups. Moreover, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU.

However, declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak in China remain concerns.

Adobe’s shares have gained +36.1% over the past one-year period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s increase of +25.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth.

Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds.

However, the company has given weak guidance for the current quarter due to coronavirus scare which might delay enterprises booking decisions, reduce marketing spending and hurt consulting service implementations.

AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+105.7% vs. +30.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that AMD’s first-quarter results benefited from robust adoption of Ryzen, Radeon and latest second-gen EPYC server processors.

Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the data center industry is a key catalyst. Moreover, the growing clout of GPUs owing to increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain holds promise.

However, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel are likely to dent profitability in the near future.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Wynn Resorts, Ltd. and Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.