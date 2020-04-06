The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: InMode, Integer, Cardinal Health, DaVita and The Ensign Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 6, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: InMode Ltd. INMD, Integer Holdings Corp. ITGR, Cardinal Health Inc CAH, DaVita Inc. DVA and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Buy for 5 Good Reasons

Yes, the coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow to sentiments and it will be fair to say, also to investor confidence. We’ve perhaps even forgotten just how strong the economy was just a few short months ago, how employment was at record levels, how consumer confidence was also strong, how it was the longest bull market in history.

We were taking tech companies to task, trying to figure out digital currencies, working on 5G, new drugs, and in general, progress.

Then came this most debilitating virus, out of the blue. Some healthcare professionals had warned earlier about our lack of preparedness to deal with an epidemic. But nobody expected anything quite as catastrophic. So we were just getting on with life.

And that’s what we must keep doing today, we must make the most of a very difficult situation. So the markets are in the red, we’re sitting on whatever cash we could pull out of it, with some of us maybe wondering how long it will last us and also if the stimulus will be any real good.

I know it’s a difficult situation. But I’m fairly confident that none of us really expects to lose this war. Yes, this virus could get some of us, or pull us down for a while. But does it make sense to simply give up on things? Won’t we be kicking ourselves for missed opportunities just a few months down the line?

In case you answered “yes” to that last question, or even a tentative “yes,” I present a few stocks you may want to pick up.

Perhaps the leading sector at the moment is medical, because one thing we really need now are medicines, supplies, instruments, and so on. It’s an attractive sector. All of these stocks are from attractive segments of this broad market, they suit a broad range of risk appetites, their estimates are going up despite the pandemic (or perhaps because of it), they’re expected to see revenue and earnings growth both in 2020 and 2021, and their prices are coming down. So here we go-

InMode Ltd.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Industry: Medical - Products (top 25% of 250+ Zacks-classified industries)

VGM Score B (this is a stock for growth investors)

The 2020 and 2021 earnings estimate grew 10 cents and 16 cents, respectively, in the last 30 days (earnings surprise history shows an average 31.4% positive surprise in the preceding two quarters)

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 24.6% and 14.1% this year and a respective 21.2% and 23.1% in the next

Shares have dropped 37.0% in the past month

Integer Holdings Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Industry: Medical - Instruments (top 15% of 250+ Zacks-classified industries)

VGM Score B (this is a stock for value traders)

The 2020 and 2021 earnings estimate grew 24 cents and 35 cents, respectively, in the last 30 days (earnings surprise history shows an average 15.1% positive surprise in the preceding four quarters)

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 3.3% and 11.1% this year and a respective 5.1% and 11.8% in the next

Shares have dropped 40.7% in the past month

Cardinal Health Inc

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Industry: Medical - Dental Supplies (top 22% of 250+ Zacks-classified industries)

VGM Score A (this is a stock that both value and growth investors could choose)

The 2020 and 2021 earnings estimate grew 5 cents and 6 cents, respectively, in the last 7 days (earnings surprise history shows an average 18.2% positive surprise in the preceding four quarters)

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 5.2% and 1.9% this year and a respective 4.3% and 4.2% in the next

Shares have dropped 15.1% in the past month

DaVita Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Industry: Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare (top 15% of 250+ Zacks-classified industries)

VGM Score A (this is a stock for growth investors mainly)

The 2020 and 2021 earnings estimate grew 50 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the last 30 days (earnings surprise history shows an average 10.8% positive surprise in the preceding four quarters)

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 1.9% and 12.2% this year and a respective 2.7% and 9.1% in the next

Shares have dropped 15.0% in the past month

The Ensign Group, Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Industry: Medical - Nursing Homes (top 1% of 250+ Zacks-classified industries)

VGM Score A (this is a stock for all types of investors)

The 2020 and 2021 earnings estimate grew 28 cents and 26 cents, respectively, in the last 30 days (earnings surprise history shows an average 2.3% positive surprise in the preceding four quarters)

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 4.6% and 13.8% this year and a respective 8.0% and 10.0% in the next

Shares have dropped 29.6% in the past month

Conclusion

These stocks do have promise, they’re not likely to let you down. But if you want a bigger list to choose from you could take a look at the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks on zacks.com.

