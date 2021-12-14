The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Infineon Technologies, Xilinx and ON Semiconductor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY, Xilinx, Inc. XLNX and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

A Marquee Week with Central Bank Decisions: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, it is a marquee week for major (coordinated?) central bank decisions in the United States, the Eurozone and the U.K.

But don’t forget about lesser-followed central bank calls in Japan, Mexico and Russia.

The China Evergrande Group saga moved to the next stage after ratings agency Fitch called a default. Now what?

Then: Is SPAC-mania back from the dead? Risk-on?

Finally, does Turkey's central bank deliver still more cuts? A debacle unfolds there.

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, reordered for equity traders—

(1) Fed Meeting Concludes Wednesday: Speed up or Hold the Taper?

How much Federal Reserve hawkishness are markets willing to tolerate? We may get the answer on Wednesday when the Fed concludes its last meeting of 2021.

Its largesse has helped the S&P500 more than double from its March 2020 lows, but lately stocks have oscillated between Omicron woes and taper expectations, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagging policymakers would discuss a faster taper of bond purchases.

Some have speculated that a degree of Fed hawkishness may already be baked into equities, which have risen in recent days.

Signs the Fed is growing more worried about inflation – even after suggesting it was time to retire “transitory” from its description of U.S. price rises – could roil markets. So could suggestions of a more aggressive rate hike path in the "dot plot" projection of rates.

(2) Bank of England (BoE), European Central Bank (ECB) Policy Decisions Thursday

Across the pond, the Bank of England and European Central Bank unveil policy decisions within 45 minutes of each other on Thursday. Both are potentially market-moving.

Uncertainty fueled by the Omicron COVID-19 variant has dented expectations for a near-term BoE rate hike, but markets are not entirely ruling out a 15 bps move either.

The ECB should confirm its 1.85 trillion-euro PEPP pandemic stimulus scheme will end in March. Its hawks and doves now go to battle over how much support to leave in place once PEPP ends -Omicron and sticky inflation complicate the debate.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan concludes a two-day meeting on Friday. A decision to phase out some pandemic-stimulus programs when they expire in March could be made. Then again, they may be extended due to Omicron.

(3) What Happens (in China AND Globally) After the Evergrande Group Default?

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group seems to have reached the end of the line.

A missed $82.5 million coupon payment is set to be the domino that triggers cross-defaults worth around $19 billion on Evergrande international debt, along with the more worrisome risk of contagion for the broader economy and markets from its $300 billion in total liabilities.

A Fitch downgrade to "restricted default" knocked commodities including crude on renewed worries about China's economy.

Authorities assure that the fallout is manageable, but they have a lot on their plates right now:

· - The central bank cut bank reserve ratios to stimulate growth and then raised FX reserve requirements to stem a yuan rally

· - The government also faces a growing diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, potentially drawing battle lines with the West



(4) SPACs Have Rebounded. Lately. For Now.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have made a comeback thanks to a flurry of deals, some poor trading and Donald Trump.

Choppy markets saw the SPACs boom grind to a halt in recent months, but now it's all go again after Omicron-driven expectations for more central bank largesse pushed volumes for blank-cheque vehicles above $144 billion for the year so far.

A number of SPACs listed in New York, Amsterdam and London while "de-SPACs" have seen news website Buzzfeed, British pharma firm BenevolentAI and bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure agreeing mergers.

Donald Trump's social media venture is raising $1 billion to augment its October SPAC merger.

There have been reminders of risks with EV maker Lucid subpoenaed by the SEC and Singapore ride-hailing firm Grab tumbling 20% on its debut. For now, SPAC-mania continues.

(5) Turkey’s Finance System in Trouble — Big Trouble

Thursday is another day of reckoning for Turkey's central bank. Policymakers must decide whether to follow President Tayyip Erdogan’s lead and double down to cut rates in the face of more than 21% inflation or whether a weak lira – down 36% this quarter – has stymied the push lower.

The week will also confirm Turkey as an outlier among hawkish emerging central banks struggling with rising inflation and the prospect of the Fed kicking off its tapering and hiking cycle. Hungary is expected to hike 30 basis points on Tuesday, Russia could follow with a 50 basis point hike on Friday.

Across Latin America, a region that has seen sizable rate hikes over the past year, expectations are high that Chile on Tuesday, Mexico on Thursday and Colombia on Friday will all raise benchmark rates.

Top Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Let’s look into the largest Semi stocks on our Zacks #1 Rank list now.

(1) Infineon Technologies: I see a $45 share price and a market cap of $59.1B. There is a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of F and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

(2) Xilinx: I see a $215 share price and a market cap of $53.2B. There is a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of D and a Zacks Momentum score of F.

(3) ON Semiconductor: I see a $63 share price and a market cap of $27.3B. There is a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of B and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

Short-term #1 Zacks Ranks look healthy. Long-term Zacks VGM scores look awful.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.