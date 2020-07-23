The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Home Depot, PayPal, Cisco Systems, Alibaba and CME Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 23, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Home Depot HD, PayPal PYPL, Cisco Systems CSCO, Alibaba BABA and CME Group CME.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Home Depot, PayPal and Cisco

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Home Depot, PayPal and Cisco Systems. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Home Depot’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Retail Building Products industry over the past year (+24.2% vs. +27.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have been more relevant amid the coronavirus crisis, delivering record web traffic for weeks without disruption.

In the first quarter of 2020, the company’s top line benefited from strong interconnected presence, which helped adapt to changing customer preference during the pandemic in late March. The company quickly adapted to consumer needs providing contactless curbside pickup and other fulfillment services, adhering to the safety protocols.

This helped boost comps performance across stores. However, the bottom-line results reflected the impacts of higher costs to steer through the environment, particularly enhanced benefits to associates. Moreover, the company suspended its previously outlined guidance for fiscal 2020, citing the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic.

Shares of PayPal have gained +50.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rise of +39.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal’s portfolio strength remains its key catalyst. Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts.

Further, robust mobile checkout services of One Touch are contributing to the company’s total payment volume growth. Furthermore, the growing momentum of PayPal’s core peer to peer and merchant services is aiding in acceleration of payment volume. Additionally, improving trends in the company’s activation rate is a positive.

Also, benefits from Honey buyout are tailwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern.

Cisco’s shares have gained +12.5% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s rise of +13%. The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is well poised to benefit from robust demand for identity and access, advanced threat as well as unified threat management security solutions fuelled by coronavirus crisis-induced high growth in Internet traffic.

Moreover, solid uptake of Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment is noteworthy. Additionally, strong growth in Meraki, and strength across WiFi 6 products and Catalyst 9000 family of switches are positives.

However, weak demand for servers and HyperFlex solutions is a woe. Moreover, sluggishness in the commercial, service provider and enterprise end markets and coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain constraints are likely to put pressure on the top line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Alibaba and CME Group.

