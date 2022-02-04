The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Hasbro Inc., Pfizer Inc., Twilio Inc., CDW Corp. and Annaly Capital Management Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Hasbro Inc. HAS, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Twilio Inc. TWLO, CDW Corp. CDW and Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Corporate Majors to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

We are in the middle of the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings season with corporate bigwigs of different sectors and industries of the economy releasing their financial numbers. So far this reporting cycle, earnings results have come in well above initial expectations. Earnings results have helped Wall Street regain its northward momentum after a tumultuous January.

Next week will be a big one for this earnings season as more than 720 companies are slated to release results. Five of them — Hasbro Inc., Pfizer Inc., Twilio Inc., CDW Corp. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. — are set to beat on fourth quarter earnings.

Robust Fourth-Quarter Earnings So Far

As of Feb 2, 214 S&P 500 companies reported fourth-quarter 2021 results. Total earnings of these companies are up 31.9% year over year on 18% higher revenues with 79.4% beating EPS estimates and 78.5% surpassing revenue estimates.

Total fourth-quarter earnings of the market's benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — are projected to climb 25.6% from the same period last year on 14.1% higher revenues following 41.4% year-over-year earnings growth on 17.4% higher revenues in the third quarter, 95% year-over-year earnings growth on 25.3% higher revenues in the second quarter and 49.3% year-over-year earnings growth on 10.3% higher revenues in first-quarter 2021.

The first three quarters of last year were favorably impacted since the preceding quarters of the year before that were affected by pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions. However, the U.S. economy started reopening at a slow pace since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Our Top Picks

Five corporate bigwigs will report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results next week. Each of these stocks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are anticipated to appreciate after their earnings releases. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hasbro is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech and digital games and toys under various well-known brands. HAS has been benefiting from new product launches, strategic partnerships and a strong product line-up.

Backed by a global retail network and investments in new channels, Hasbro witnessed solid growth in its e-commerce revenues. Going forward, HAS should continue to focus on retailers expanding their online offerings. Hasbro stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic scenario for some time.

The Zacks Rank #2 Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +2.50%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 0.2% over the last 7 days.

HAS recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 47.7%. Hasbro is set to release earnings results on Feb 7, before the opening bell.

Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. PFE’s COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to its top line. The approval of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral antiviral pill for COVID, will bring in additional revenues in 2022. PFE boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth.

The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth.

The Zacks Rank #1 PFE has an Earnings ESP of +1.18%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 53% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 4.4% over the last 7 days.

Pfizer recorded earnings surprises in three out of the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 10.9%. PFE is set to release earnings results on Feb 8, before the opening bell.

CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in the effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and higher demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting CDW’s growth.

CDW is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened CDW’s capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management and operating system software pose a tailwind.

The Zacks Rank #2 CDW has an Earnings ESP of +2.63%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 1.4% over the last 60 days.

CDW recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 12.2%. CDW is set to release earnings results on Feb 9, before the opening bell.

Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave. TWLO’s selective acquisitions and strategic investments in businesses and technologies is enhancing its product portfolio and fortifying its global presence.

Twilio is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy.

The Zacks Rank #2 Twilio has an Earnings ESP of +90.48%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 70.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 38.5% over the last 7 days.

TWLO recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 107%. Twilio is set to release earnings results on Feb 9, after the closing bell.

Annaly Capital Management has a solid investment strategy, driven by prudent asset selection and effective capital allocation, which will support its performance in the upcoming period. Further, as part of the diversification strategy, NLY is focused on capital allocation to credit businesses and the mortgage servicing rights platform by redeploying proceeds from the Commercial Real Estate Business sale.

Also, investments in Agency mortgage-backed securities offer downside protection Annaly Capital. Strong liquidity and a diverse funding profile will support Annaly Capital's asset generation strategy.

The Zacks Rank #2 Annaly Capital has an Earnings ESP of +2.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 1% over the last 7 days. NLY recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 7.6%. Annaly Capital is set to release earnings results on Feb 9, after the closing bell.

