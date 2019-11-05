The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Group 1 Automotive, AbbVie, Brinker International, Hewlett Packard and Bristol-Myers Squibb

For Immediate Release

5 High-Flying Stocks Near 52-Week High that Can Scale Higher

A 52-week high generally serves as an indicator for investors as stocks near that level are perceived to be winners.

Notably, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced considering the high price. While the apprehensions are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, an investor might miss out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices of stocks that are near their 52-week high mark.

A stock can maintain the momentum and keep scaling new highs. So, one should take a more informed approach to understand if further upside is left.

Here we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks.

Borrowing from the basics of momentum investing, this technique bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many a time, stocks hitting a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and a price crash is impending.

In fact, overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Setting the Right Filters

We ran a screen to zero in on 52-week high stocks (trading near the high level) that hold tremendous upside potential. The screen includes parameters to shortlist stocks with strong earnings growth expectations, sturdy value metrics and price momentum.

Moreover, the screen filters stocks that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers, in terms of earnings as well as sales, ensuring continuation of their rally for some time.

Current Price/52 Week High >= .80

This is the ratio between the current price and the highest price at which the stock has traded in the past 52 weeks. A value greater than 0.8 implies that the stock is trading within 20% of its 52-week high range.

% Change Price – 4 Weeks > 0

It ensures that the stock price has moved north over the past four weeks.

% Change Price – 12 Weeks > 0

This metric guarantees a continued upward price momentum for the stock over the past three months as well.

Price/Sales <= XIndMed

The lower, the better.

P/E using F(1) Estimate <= XIndMed

This metric measures the amount an investor puts into a company to obtain one dollar of earnings. It narrows down the list of stocks to those that are undervalued compared to the industry.

One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) >= XIndMed

This helps choose stocks that have higher growth rates than the industry. This is a meaningful indicator, as decent earnings growth adds to investor optimism.

Zacks Rank <=2

No screening is complete without Zacks Rank, which has proved its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to brave adversities and beat the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price >= 5

This parameter will help screen stocks that are trading at $5 or higher.

Volume – 20 days (shares) >= 100000

Inclusion of this metric ensures that there is a substantial volume of shares, so trading is easier.

Here are five of the 40 stocks that made it through the screen:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world. The core brands of vehicles sold by the company are Toyota, BMW, Honda, Ford, Nissan, General Motors, Chrysler, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, it pulled off average positive surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.

North Chicago, IL-based AbbVie, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of treatments for complex and serious ailments. The Zacks #2 Ranked player delivered average beat of 1.71% in the previous four quarters.

Based in Dallas, TX, Brinker International primarily owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. The Zacks #2 Ranked player delivered average beat of 1.44% in the previous four quarters.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. was formed as a result of the split of Hewlett-Packard Company into two separate entities – one focusing on the enterprise-facing hardware and service business and the other focusing on the consumer-facing computer and printer segments. The company came up with average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 14.34%, and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments targeting serious diseases. Its key oncology products include Opdivo, Sprycel, Yervoy and Empliciti. The company came up with average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.3% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

