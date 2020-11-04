The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Google, Johnson & Johnson, Union Pacific Corp, Eli Lilly, Charter Communications and Anheuser-Busch InBev

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 4, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Union Pacific Corporation UNP, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson and Union Pacific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson and Union Pacific. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alphabet shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry in the year to date period (+23.7% vs. +22.2%), with most of the gains coming after the search giant's impressive Q3 results. The Zacks analyst believes that Google’s dominant search market share is a positive. Its focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions and Android OS should continue to generate strong cash flow.

Alphabet reported strong third-quarter earnings. The search, cloud and YouTube businesses remained strong in the quarter. The company’s strengthening cloud unit aided substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in the search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive.

Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +7.4% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions.

J&J beat estimates for sales and earnings in Q3. It raised its 2020 outlook due to faster-than-expected recovery in the Medical Devices unit with trends expected to improve further in Q4 and 2021.

Several pivotal data readouts are expected in the near-term. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainties.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>> )

Union Pacific shares have gained +19.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Rail industry’s rise of +25.1%. The Zacks analyst is pleased by the company's efforts toward promoting safety and enhancing productivity.

Union Pacific is suffering a dismal freight revenue scenario (down 13% in the first nine months of 2020). Freight revenues are being hurt, mainly by coronavirus-induced depressed volumes (down 10%). Weakness in the Bulk, Premium and Industrial units weighed on the overall volume picture. Deterioration in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is an added woe. However, efforts to control costs, courtesy of the precision scheduled railroading model, are a positive, particularly, in the wake of revenue concerns.

Mainly owing to cost-cutting efforts, the operating ratio is predicted to improve in 2020. The company's ability to generate free cash flow (up 5.8% in the first nine months of 2020) is also a boon. An uptick in the company's parcel business on buoyant e-commerce demand is an added positive. Measures to reward its shareholders are also encouraging.

(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly, Charter Communications and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.