The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Google, Apple, Dow, Zoom and The Sherwin-Williams Co

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Apple Inc. AAPL, Dow Inc. DOW, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM and The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top 5 Stocks with Most Robust Upward Estimates of the Past Week

U.S. stock markets maintained their northbound journey in the first week of June, despite the month being historically known as one of the weakest on Wall Street. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are up 0.3%, 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

However, Wall Street has been reeling under an inflationary threat over the last couple of months in spite of its overall uptrend. Over the last 7 trading days, the market's benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — is hovering around (<1%) its all-time high of 4,238.04 recorded on May 7 but failed to reach a new high. This was predominantly due to day-to-day fluctuations on market participants' fear of an impending inflation.

Meanwhile, several corporate behemoths (market capital > $50 billion) have witnessed strong earnings per share (EPS) estimate revisions within the last 7 days. Investment in these stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank may be fruitful going forward.

Growing Concerns Over Inflation

Market participants are highly concerned about inflation in the last couple of months of the year. The consumer price index (CPI) — popularly known as household inflation — jumped 4.2% year over year in April, its highest since September 2008.

Year over year, the core PCE inflation — Fed's favorite gauge of inflation — climbed 3.1% in April, marking the highest monthly gain since July 1992. The figure was well above the Fed's target rate of 2%.

Meanwhile, commodity prices have skyrocketed globally since 2008. Lumber, iron ore and copper prices are currently at record highs. Corn, soybeans and wheat prices hit eight-year highs. Crude oil prices are hovering around their two-and-half-year highs. High-tech microchip prices have soared primarily due to the pandemic-led breakdown of the global supply-chain system.

The above-mentioned negatives along with the shortage of skilled laborers that result in a higher wage rate significantly raised producers' input costs and thereby the price of the final products. Moreover, strong pent-up demand of Americans buoyed by record-setting multi-trillion-dollar forced savings during lockdowns, is injecting demand-pull inflation in the economy.

The Fed has so far maintained that any inflation above its targeted 2% in 2021 will be transitory. Recently released higher inflation data may be due to the extremely low base last year when the pandemic had rattled the whole economy.

However, Fed's upcoming FOMC meeting on Jun 15-16 will be keenly watched by market participants as a large section of economists and financial experts have said that Fed officials may discuss the need for continuing the quantitative easing program. Any indication of a gradual termination of purchasing $120 billion treasury or mortgage-backed bonds per month by the central bank will have an immediate impact on stock markets.

Upward Revision of EPS Estimates - A Crucial Indicator

An upward EPS estimate revision for 2021 of any stock simply means the market is expecting these companies to do good business this year. A positive estimate revision within the last 7 days means that the market is thinking positively about the company.

Therefore, a positive EPS estimate revision under growing threats of inflation highlights the solid business model and robust growth potential of a company. Investors can certainly take a look at these stocks which currently have strong earnings momentum.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to five U.S. corporate giants as these companies have well-established business models and globally acclaimed brand values. These stocks have a strong growth potential for 2021 and long-term (3-5 years) growth forecasts well above the S&P 500's 11% growth rate.

Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alphabet has been showing increased appetite in the Home Assistant space. The company is focused on innovation, launching products and services for multiple industries. Google has been growing rapidly in the fast-growing highly-competitive cloud market.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.6% for the current year. It has a long-term growth rate of 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year improved 1.8% over the last 7 days.

Apple's Services and Wearables businesses are expected to drive top-line growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond. Its focus on autonomous vehicles and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies presents growth opportunities in the long haul.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 57.6% for the current year (ending September 2021). It has a long-term growth rate of 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year improved 1.4% over the last 7 days.

Dow provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets in the United States, Canada, Europe and internationally. It remains focused on investing in attractive areas through highly accretive projects. Dow is investing in several high-return growth projects including the expansion of downstream silicones capacity.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. It has a long-term growth rate of 27.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year improved 1.6% over the last 7 days.

Zoom Video Communications is undoubtedly the biggest gainer of the coronavirus-induced remote working trend. Demand for its platform and solutions is expected to remain robust as healthcare experts believe that some form of social distancing will remain to prevent the recurrent transmission of the COVID-19 infections. Moreover, its freemium business model helps in winning customers rapidly, which can later be converted into paying back customers.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 39.52% for the current year (ending January 2022). It has a long-term growth rate of 15.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year improved 27% over the last 7 days.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. is seeing favorable demand in domestic markets and remains committed to expanding its retail operations. The acquisition of Valspar has enabled it to strengthen its position as a leading paints and coatings provider globally, leveraging highly complementary offerings, strong brands and technologies.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.6% for the current year. It has a long-term growth rate of 11.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year improved 0.6% over the last 7 days.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.